It was announced on today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack that the Street Profits will be defending their SD tag team championship against the duo of Roberto Roode and Dolph Ziggler on next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. This title bout joins the previously announced Big E versus Apollo Crews for the I.C. championship. WWE would later issue this press release:

After an absolutely brutal chair assault by Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, it was confirmed on WWE Talking Smack that the SmackDown Tag Team Champions will once again put their illustrious titles on the line against The Showoff and his “Glorious” partner.

The Street Profits bested the challengers in their final match of 2020, but Ziggler & Roode hope to recapture the magic of earlier victories to open the new year.

Considering the vicious nature of the attack by their would-be challengers, will The Street Profits – particularly the knee of Montez Ford – be in any condition to repel their dangerous opposition? Find out next Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.