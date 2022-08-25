AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite from Cleveland that Swerve In Your Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) will be defending the AEW tag team titles against The Acclaimed at the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

AEW World Tag Team Champions #SwerveInOurGlory loves #TheAcclaimed offering them a shot at the Tag Team Titles! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yUe6ZOpbkW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW Tag Team Title Match

Swerve In Your Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) or Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) or United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) or House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) or The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and/or 10)

Casino Ladder Match

Participants TBA

Winner to receive future World Title shot.

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AEW, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson