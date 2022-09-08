Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a segment with The Acclaimed, where Max Caster was preparing to cut one of his famous introduction raps before he was interrupted by Swerve Stickland, a move that had the live crowd in Buffalo booing the tag champion for ruining their moment.

Anthony Bowens would then inform Swerve that due to the reception that The Acclaimed received at ALL OUT they were granted a tag team title rematch with Swerve In Your Glory, which will take place at the September 21st Dynamite: Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM

-Finals to crown a new AEW champion

-Swerve In Your Glory vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team championship