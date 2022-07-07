AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s Fyter Fest television special, which features new signee Claudio in action and the Young Bucks defending the AEW tag team titles in a triple-threat match. Check it out below.

-The Young Bucks vs. Keith Lee/Swerve vs. Powerhouse Hobbs/Ricky Starks for the AEW tag team titles

-Claudio vs. Jake Hager

Announced for next week's #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest night 1 pic.twitter.com/rmR3kKwR1u — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) July 7, 2022

