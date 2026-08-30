Myles Borne is already one championship down at NXT Heatwave.

Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor of The Vanity Project defeated Borne and Tavion Heights on Sunday to regain the NXT Tag Team Championships, beginning their second reign with the titles.

The finish saw The Vanity Project shove Borne into Heights, knocking Heights from the apron to the floor. With Borne left on his own, Smokes and Baylor isolated him and connected with a double-team maneuver to score the pinfall and reclaim the championships.

Borne entered Heatwave facing the difficult task of defending two championships on the same show. Throughout the tag title match, the commentary team emphasized the toll the bout was taking on him ahead of his scheduled NXT North American Championship defense against Jackson Drake later in the event.

Borne and Heights have been aligned dating back to their time together in the No Quarter Catch Crew, though Heights has displayed a more aggressive attitude in recent months while pushing Borne to prioritize their pursuit of the NXT Tag Team titles.

The duo eventually captured the championships, but Smokes and Baylor quickly worked their way back into contention.

Earlier this month, Drake defeated Shiloh Hill in a match carrying multiple stakes. The victory earned Drake his North American Championship opportunity against Borne at Heatwave while also securing Smokes and Baylor another shot at the NXT Tag Team titles.

The Vanity Project made good on their half of the opportunity Sunday. Borne will now attempt to avoid leaving Heatwave without either championship when he faces Drake later in the show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

#ANDNEW 🤯 The Vanity Project are once again NXT Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/GQLf3Ca3Du — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2026