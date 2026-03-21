“Your winners …and NEW…”

These were the words uttered by the ring announcer following the opening match on the March 20 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The bout saw the team of Damian Priest and R-Truth challenge The MFTs for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

And win.

Priest and Truth would go on to pick up the victory over JC Mateo and Tama Tonga, becoming the new WWE Tag-Team Champions in the progress.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.