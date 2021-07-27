New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that this Friday’s edition of their weekly episodic STRONG will feature the finals of the Tag Team Turbulence tournament between The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) and Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson & Brody King). The full lineup can be seen below.

-Violence Unlimited versus The Good Brothers Tag Team Turbulence finals

-Bateman versus Kevin Knight

-Karl Fredericks/Adrian Quest/Fred Rosser versus Jorel Nelson/Royce Isaacs/Misterioso

Friday on an all new #njpwSTRONG!

It's the finals of Tag Team Turbulence as the Good Brothers take on Violence Unlimited!

Fred Rosser, Adrian Quest and Karl Fredericks face Misterioso and the West Coast Wrecking Crew!

— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 27, 2021