The legendary Tajiri recently appeared on René Duprée’s Café De René podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he’s writing a new book and reveals the bonus that Vince McMahon would give him for wrestling well. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Vince McMahon would give him a bonus for having great matches with Rey Mysterio:

“When I wrestled against Rey Mysterio on TV and if it was a good match, Vince [McMahon] paid bonus, extra bonus always.”

How he has a book out now and is working on another one:

“I like many books so, it’s my first book [that’s out right now] and I’m writing… September, new one coming, and next February so I’m writing two books now.”

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)