Veteran pro wrestler Yoshihiro Tajiri is your new MLW World Middleweight Champion.

Tonight’s pre-taped MLW Fightland special on Vice TV saw Tajiri win a Fatal 4 Way over former champion Myron Reed, Aramis, and Arez. Tajiri pinned Reed after spraying him with green mist, then delivering his Buzzsaw kick finisher.

This is Tajiri’s first reign in MLW as this was also his debut for the company. Reed held the strap for 150 days after winning it from Lio Rush back at the Fusion event on May 5 in Orlando.

Stay tuned for more from MLW. Below are a few shots from tonight’s Fightland opener with the title change:

We're starting off HOT as the World Middleweight Championship is on the line as Champion @TheBadReed defends his title in a 4-way match against @TajiriBuzzsaw , @ArezStrange and @AramisLuchador.#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/qdyOmBGekA — MLW (@MLW) October 8, 2021

Good news🥳😄! TAJIRI won the "4-way match for The World Middleweight Championship" at "Major League Wrestling << MLW >>" on Saturday, October 2nd.🎊🎊🎊 🎉🎉 Congratulations🎉🎉 #ajpw #ajpwint #MLW pic.twitter.com/fusJrRk9ZH — AJPW International (@ajpwint) October 5, 2021

