NJPW President Takami Ohbari spoke with Tokyo Sports about the promotion’s recent Wrestling Dontaku special from the Pay Pay Dome, which saw a number of title changes, as well as the return of some key players like The Good Brothers and Jay White.

The show took place from the Pay Pay Dome, which has a max capacity of over 30,000, but due to the ongoing COVID restrictions only 8,000 were able to attend. Ohbari addresses the limited attendance in his interview, adding that he will no longer use COVID as an excuse and hopes to fill every venue NJPW travels to in the coming months.

I think there were many people who wanted to come but could not. At this stage, I think they’ve enjoyed wrestling with the people on the other side of the screen. But from here on out, we will not use COVID as an excuse. From here on out, we intend to fill each event to capacity.

NJPW’s next big show will be Dominion from Osaka Jo-Hall in June, a couple weeks prior to the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door supershow from Chicago.