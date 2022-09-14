WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly bringing back the TakeOver name to WWE NXT.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Live notes that the annual NXT Halloween Havoc event is now listed as a TakeOver show.

It was previously reported that Halloween Havoc would be a Premium Live Event this year, to be held on Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Now it looks like “TakeOver: Halloween Havoc” will be the name of the show.

WWE dropped the TakeOver name when they rebooted to NXT 2.0 last September. As noted at this link and this link, the NXT 2.0 reboot is now over and the black & gold NXT is returning. The last TakeOver event to be held was TakeOver 36 on August 22, 2021, and before that the last TakeOver themed show was “TakeOver: In Your House” on June 13, 2021.

NXT brought back the Halloween Havoc name for a special edition of the weekly TV show in 2020, and that show was headlined by then-NXT Women’s Champion IYO SKY retaining over Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders & Scares match. The 2021 event also aired as the weekly NXT TV show, and was headlined by Bron Breakker capturing the NXT Title from Ciampa. This will be the first Halloween Havoc to use the TakeOver name.

WWE is expected to announce “TakeOver: Halloween Havoc” in the next few weeks.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.