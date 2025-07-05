Tala Tonga (formerly known as Hikuleo) has officially been introduced as a member of Solo Sikoa’s growing faction.

At WWE Night of Champions 2025, Tala made his impactful main roster debut by ambushing Jacob Fatu and aiding Solo Sikoa in capturing the WWE United States Championship. That same night also marked the return of Tonga Loa, who appeared for the first time since Survivor Series 2024 following a lengthy injury absence.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo formally welcomed Tala Tonga into his faction known as MFT — My Family Tree. With this announcement, Tala joins an imposing lineup that includes JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

SOLO SIKOA – “Welcome the newest member of the family: Tala Tonga. This group is nothing like the Bloodline. This group is way more dangerous. These are my MFTs my family tree. The family is complete.” 👀 MFT 🤩 | SMACKDOWN 2025 JULY 04 🔥 #smackdown #fridaynightsmackdown pic.twitter.com/CQjHxvDdrD — PraveVlogs (@PraveVlogs) July 5, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi blindsided Jade Cargill in a backstage attack and revealed her custom Money in the Bank briefcase for the first time.

The briefcase features a bold caution tape design, perfectly fitting Naomi’s new persona. Since her heel turn after WWE Elimination Chamber, Naomi has embraced the phrase “Proceed with Caution,” and now her briefcase reflects that warning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

NAOMI ATTACKS JADE CARGILL BACKSTAGE!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MBGTfgdoIK — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) July 5, 2025

Jade Cargill and Naomi are set to collide at WWE Evolution 2.

WWE has officially announced that Cargill will go one-on-one with Naomi at the July 13th pay-per-view event in a No Holds Barred match.