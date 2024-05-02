Another week in the books and another successful episode of NXT on USA. This week’s show the yellow-and-black brand presented its Spring Breakin special, a show that saw several marquee matchups and the return of former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, who had been out of action for months due to injury.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has released a new report revealing several interesting notes following Spring Breakin. Check it out below.

-Wendy Choo was overwhelmed with emotion following her return to the ring. She had been out injured for a while as well, and competed on the April 30th Level Up tapings, where she got a large ovation.

-The show rundowns had Alundra Blayze and Mae Young being used as placeholders for Mia Yim and Chelsea Green’s appearances on the show

-Wes Lee got a huge reception from talent, production, and higher-ups. As mentioned above, he returned at Spring Breakin after being out for many months.

-Several talents told Fightful that they were relieved to have not been drafted to the main roster out of fear of being thrown into the deep end and getting lost in the shuffle.

-Chelsea Green had been requested in NXT for quite some time. Some pitches have been made to put Green back with Stone since Von Wagner’s release.

-The reason talents were not drafted to NXT was so it wasn’t seen as a demotion, as well as there being differences between main roster contracts and NXT ones.