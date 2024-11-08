– WWE continues to make announcements regarding talent that has been scouted and signed to the WWE ID program. Following the announcements yesterday, today saw the addition of Jack Cartwheel (Jack Summit) from GCW, Zara Zakher from MPW and Sean Legacy from Pro Wrestling Revolution / Pro Wrestling NOAH tryout.

– WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey has been announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII event on November 24 in Jersey City, New Jersey. He will go one-on-one against AKIRA at the 11/24 show. Check out the official announcement below.