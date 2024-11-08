– WWE continues to make announcements regarding talent that has been scouted and signed to the WWE ID program. Following the announcements yesterday, today saw the addition of Jack Cartwheel (Jack Summit) from GCW, Zara Zakher from MPW and Sean Legacy from Pro Wrestling Revolution / Pro Wrestling NOAH tryout.
#WWEID welcomes Jack Cartwheel
Scouted From: Game Changer Wrestling (GCW)
#WWEID welcomes Zara Zakher
Scouted From: Millenium Pro Wrestling (MPW)
#WWEID welcomes Sean Legacy
Scouted From: Pro Wrestling Revolution/NOAH Tryout
– WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey has been announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII event on November 24 in Jersey City, New Jersey. He will go one-on-one against AKIRA at the 11/24 show. Check out the official announcement below.
Two wrestlers returning to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
Both men coming back from a loss in Bloodsport XI.
Both hungry for the taste of victory.
Only one may have their hand raised on this sacred mat.
Charlie Dempsey takes on Akira at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XII
