– John Cena hit an odd social media milestone today. The 17-time world champion and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion is now following one million accounts on Twitter/X.

– According to one source, next week is going to be a “big one” for Liv Morgan. Make of that what you will.

– WWE released behind-the-scenes footage of Paul “Triple H” Levesque helping put together some of the memorable ring entrances for the likes of Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul and others at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

There’s a lot of hard work and collaboration that goes into making a #WrestleMania entrance 😮‍💨🤝 pic.twitter.com/6SPP5dx8Ra — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2025

– Speaking of Cody Rhodes, his complete WWE Backlash 2023 match against Brock Lesnar was released in its’ entirety via the official WWE YouTube channel on Monday morning.