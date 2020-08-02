Talk’NShopAMania Notes: Full Results From The Show, Special Appearances and more

Below are the full results to last night’s Talk’NShopAMania event on FITE TV, which was put together by IMPACT superstars The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) and featured a slew of special guest appearances. Check it out belowl
1. Chico El Luchador won a battle royal
2. Frankie Coverdale vs. Nature Boy Paul Lee went to a no-contest
3. Stump Kowlaski vs. George North went to a no-contest
4. 80s Russians defeated the Jungle Kittens. Post match ECW legend Raven and his flock (Sick Boy & Lodi) came out to beat both teams down. Willie Mack would then enter and hit a stunner on everybody. Chavo Guerrero was next out…he took out Jungle Kittens with the Three Amigos. Mack stunnered Guerrero to end the segment.
5. Swoggle Ryder defeated Rory Fox
6. Chavo Guerrero defeated Chico El Luchador to become the new Talk’NShop 24/7 champion
7. Enzo Amore promo
8. Chad 2 Badd defeated Sex Ferguson
Notable appearances at last night’s show include WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, former stars Mike Bennett (Kanellis) and Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins), as well as AEW’s Brian Pillman Jr. and swoggle. See some of the action below.
