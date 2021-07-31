Following the Elite’s big victory on Wednesday’s AEW Fight for the Fallen Karl Anderson of the Good Brothers shared a photo of the group calling them the greatest of all-time. This caught the attention of NJPW star Tama Tonga, who remains one of the key players of the original Bullet Club faction in Japan and was partnered with the Machine Gun during his time there, responded by saying that Anderson is “shallow deep.”

Tonga writes, “I would argue with you, but we’re past that. Your good brother philosophy is shallow deep. The day is coming.” Anderson would fire back hinting at a showdown between the Elite and the Bullet Club by writing, “Don’t do this Tama..I’ve been holdin off on Killin the #BulletClub for good. Please don’t make me kill what I created. I’m beggin u.”

Tonga then took the time to remind Anderson that the Bullet Club’s original creator was current WWE superstar Finn Balor, and that the last time the group imploded he delivered a vicious beating to its former leader, Kenny Omega. He states, “The last time someone tried to kill #BulletClub…it didn’t go so well. And everyone knows @FinnBalor created BulletClub.”

Check out the exchange below.