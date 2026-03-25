Tama Tonga is speaking out after landing in hot water with WWE over a recent social media post.

As noted, Tonga was reportedly hit with a five-figure fine after leaking behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage from the March 13 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The clip made its way onto social media, prompting swift internal action from the company.

The Bloodline member addressed the situation head-on during a TikTok live stream on Wednesday, where he acknowledged the backlash in his own laid-back fashion.

“I been in the doghouse my whole life. No getting out of the doghouse,” he stated. “Yeah, I’m moving like I’m in the doghouse always.”

Short and to the point.

Tonga didn’t stop there, later taking to X to issue a more direct statement, admitting fault and making it clear he understands the consequences of his actions.

“Thanks for joining the live. As addressed, yes I was fined – deserved,” his X statement began. “I knew better- a careless mistake. -Lesson learned. Take the hit and move on. Back to work.”

pic.twitter.com/Rj4s1GUSqV — just put the clips in the bag (@ShootOrWork) March 25, 2026

Sources indicate that Tama Tonga was fined a significant amount for posting this video from pre-show rehearsals last week, per @AndrewZarian. pic.twitter.com/8EwWiMmXWG — Instinct Culture (@_InsCulture) March 21, 2026