NJPW superstar and OG Bullet Club member Tama Tonga spoke about the recent COVID-19 outbreak within the company on the latest edition of his Tama’s Island podcast. The current IWGP tag team champion confirms that he was not one of the talents who tested positive for the virus, revealing that he’s been in quarantine ever since a number of shows were cancelled due to Japan’s State of Emergency. Check out Tama’s full thoughts below.

Says he was not one of the talents who tested positive for COVID:

Some of our guys got hit up [tested positive for COVID]. Luckily, I am not one of those guys. Who are those guys? I don’t know, but I’m not one of them. It’s a little chaotic on the foreigner side as far as the uncertainty because we don’t know what’s going to happen next. That’s just something we’re all trying to figure out. Once we found out about the guys who tested positive, we’re just trying to figure out what to do.

Says the NJPW schedule has completely changed due to the minor outbreak and show cancellations:

I was scheduled to go home after Grand Slam, but now, because of the situation, I have been prolonged and we changed the schedule. It’s just not knowing that’s causing people to go crazy. Props to New Japan. I’ve been quarantined since Wrestling Dontaku and they sent me a thermometer and tests. So far, so good.

