NJPW superstar Tama Tonga spoke about the reported “unrest” in the locker room on the latest edition of his Tama’s Island podcast. The IWGP tag champion says that he isn’t happy about being grouped into the number of gaijins who are possibly complaining to dirtsheets, as he is perfectly happy where he is. Check out highlights below.

Says there is no unrest and that if people are unhappy they are keeping it quiet:

“There is no ‘unrest’ here. If anybody is unrest, they are keeping it quiet and to themselves and talking shit to dirtsheets. Maybe one or two, but that’s anybody. There is unrest in WWE, unrest in AEW. Guys at McDonald’s are unrest. There are Japanese wrestlers that are unrest. That’s dumb shit. Gaijin mass exodus? What the hell. If anything, their contract might be up and now that wrestling is flourishing in America, there are better opportunities that people may want to leave. I say, to all the foreigners, I’m super happy where I’m at. As long as [money] keeps coming through, I’m fine. I think some foreigners, their contract is up, they might decide to move elsewhere to grow as a performer. AEW is hot. IMPACT is IMPACT. NXT, NXT UK, WWE. When it’s time and people want to leave, they can do. The situation in Japan is a little iffy because of COVID, but we’re dealing with it and I think we’re fine. We’re trying to maneuver and navigate ourselves throughout it. Unrest. When you say ‘gaijin’ it separates us from the Japanese wrestlers like we aren’t on the same boat. Everybody is unrest and trying to figure it out. Whoever is creating these rumors is not understanding the situation. We’re all on the same boat and dealing with this. How you handle it mentally is up to you. If the foreigners are not handling it well, then, fuck you. We’re all dealing with it. Any foreigners bitching, fuck you.”

Says he’s unhappy to be grouped with the other gaijins who are unhappy:

“When you group the foreigners and the term ‘gaijin unrest’ is used, you’re grouping all of us that don’t want to be on that boat. For us that are happy and love what we’re doing, we’re here. To group us together, you’re being a coward.”

