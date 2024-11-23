– Baron Corbin is keeping busy outside of WWE. “The Lone Wolf” once again competed in a jiu-jitsu tournament, as he took second place in the IBJJF Tampa International Open 2024 held on November 23.

2nd place unfortunately at IBJJF Tampa. Lost on points in the finals I’ve got open next to try and get gold! pic.twitter.com/1DAxzaRnld — Tom (@TomPestock) November 23, 2024

– WWE has checked in with an update on Jade Cargill’s “injuries” from the backstage / parking lot attack on the 11/22 episode of WWE SmackDown. The company wrote via X: “Jade Cargill has been diagnosed with the following injuries: Deep Lumbar Paraspinal Muscle Contusions, Bruised Kidney, Sprained MCL in her right knee, Tibial Plateau Bone Bruise of her right knee, Facial Lacerations. There is no timetable for her return.”

BREAKING: @Jade_Cargill has been diagnosed with the following injuries: Deep Lumbar Paraspinal Muscle Contusions, Bruised Kidney, Sprained MCL in her right knee, Tibial Plateau Bone Bruise of her right knee, Facial Lacerations. There is no timetable for her return. pic.twitter.com/E4JtOZOCoq — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2024

– Speaking of injuries from the 11/22 WWE SmackDown show in Salt Lake City, UT., WWE has released behind-the-scenes footage of Tama Tonga getting stitches as a result of the show-closing brawl between The New Bloodline and The OG Bloodline and CM Punk.