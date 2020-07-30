 Tama Tonga On A Possible NJPW and IMPACT Relationship, Says Having The Good Brothers There Could Help Facilitate Things

NJPW star Tama Tonga recently spoke with Sportskeeda to talk all things pro-wrestling, including a possible relationship between NJPW and IMPACT. Highlights can be found below.

If he wants to see NJPW and IMPACT partner up:

We would 100% like to see a mutual relationship between the two.

How IMPACT could help give NJPW exposure in the United States:

I think it would be great! I think it would be great to get… Let’s bring our product out here to the States. It would be great to have a platform to share that.

How the Good Brothers being there helps:

We used to be on AXS, we used to have a regular thing here, but I think with the situation, the world situation, and things kind of taking a turn, I think it would be a good relationship for both. Having the Good Brothers there, someone we trust that worked with us before, that understands New Japan, the ins and outs, could really facilitate things like these and I think it would be great altogether. I would love that.

