Tama Tonga On A Possible NJPW and IMPACT Relationship, Says Having The Good Brothers There Could Help Facilitate Things

NJPW star Tama Tonga recently spoke with Sportskeeda to talk all things pro-wrestling, including a possible relationship between NJPW and IMPACT. Highlights can be found below.

If he wants to see NJPW and IMPACT partner up:

We would 100% like to see a mutual relationship between the two.

How IMPACT could help give NJPW exposure in the United States:

I think it would be great! I think it would be great to get… Let’s bring our product out here to the States. It would be great to have a platform to share that.

How the Good Brothers being there helps: