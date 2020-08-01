Tama Tonga On How He Feels About A Partnership Between NJPW & IMPACT

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Tama Tonga spoke highly of the potential partnership between NJPW and IMPACT. Here’s what he had to say:
I think it would be great! I think it would be great to get… Let’s bring our product out here to the States. It would be great to have a platform to share that.
We used to be on AXS, we used to have a regular thing here, but I think with the situation, the world situation, and things kind of taking a turn, I think it would be a good relationship for both,” he said. “Having the Good Brothers there, someone we trust that worked with us before, that understands New Japan, the ins and outs, could really facilitate things like these and I think it would be great altogether. I would love that.
You can read the interview HERE.
Credit: Sportskeeda. H/T 411Mania.
