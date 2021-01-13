NJPW superstar Tama Tonga spoke about the recent Bullet Club reunion on the latest edition of his Tama’s Island podcast, where the current IWGP tag champion expressed his frustrations with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (Good Brothers) for joining forces with the Elite on AEW Dynamite. Hear what Tonga had to say below.

What got me triggered was when I saw Kenny Omega go, ‘Bullet Club.’ Oh, you son of a bitch you. The one guy who tried to dismantle us from the inside, split us into two, the guy who tried to ruin Bullet Club is now using Bullet Club in an angle. A reunion? How can there be a reunion when Bullet Club is still here? They should have called it something else. All of ya’ll have gone and tried to do different things in another company. No matter what, you’re not Bullet Club. That’s a slap in the face to us. If you’re the OGs, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, and you’re promoting this as Bullet Club….damn dude. Ya’ll do your thing and do whatever the hell you want, but do not call it Bullet Club because you are not Bullet Club. Are you going to come to Japan and that’s a reunion for us too? Nah. I’m pissed off. They sold out for a quick buck. Once a sell out, always a sell out. For people saying, ‘Oh, The Elite is spreading the Bullet Club name.’ No. The Elite is spreading The Elite name. That’s how it was and always will be.

Tonga was apart of the original Bullet Club that consisted of Bad Luck Fale, Karl Anderson, and Prince Devitt, now known as NXT champion Finn Balor. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)