Tama Tonga Says He Was F***ing Pissed At ROH For Enzo and Cass Stunt At G1 Supercard: “You Don’t Disrespect Us Like That”

NJPW superstar and original Bullet Club member Tama Tonga was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vilet to discuss a variety of pro-wrestling related topics, including the infamous Enzo and Cass appearance at the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard pay per view from Madison Square Garden in 2019. Highlights are below.

If he still has heat with Enzo after their Twitter feud:

“It’s just business. That’s the way I look at it, it’s all business. I think, off the record, on the record, whatever, he’s got a talent for the mic. I can’t say that about his in-ring, but hey, if he wants to give a go, let’s go.”

Says he was angry at ROH for the Enzo and Cass stunt at G1 Supercard:

“I was fucking pissed. I was very fucking pissed. I wasn’t mad at them, no I wasn’t mad at them, I was fucking pissed off at ROH for pulling a stunt like that and not letting New Japan know. This ain’t your fucking show. You don’t disrespect us like that. That’s just pure disrespect to come on somebody else’s show, not tell them what you’re going to do, and you just pull it off like it’s your fucking show, so yeah, I was very fucking upset.”

Was the angle a success because it had people talking:

“Here’s the problem with that. People gonna think that’s OK to do and keep pulling stunts like that. Japan is, you gotta understand our culture, the culture from there, respect is a lot, and that should be held in high regard here in the United States too, or else that’s what happens. People think they can throw these kind of stunts. Disrespect is real. So you can’t, common now, common now.”

