NJPW superstar and current IWGP tag champion Tama Tonga spoke about AEW’s attempt to trademark the famous “Too Sweet” moniker on the latest edition of his Tama’s Island podcast. The OG Bullet Club member says he doesn’t really care about the gesture as the faction has moved on, specifically away from The Elite. Hear what he had to say below.

I’m gonna correct everybody that’s been saying, ‘He’s an OG, he still has say.’ Are ya’ll fucking crazy? You haven’t been in the group for five years. You’ve gone on to ‘greener pastures.’ You don’t have no say in Bullet Club. You no longer claim Bullet Club. You were OC, Bullet Group, Bullet Brigade, Bullet Nobody Cares. How many times you gonna try? It’s not gonna work. I don’t care if you’re an OG. Prince Devitt [Finn Balor] has no say, AJ Styles has no say. Kenny Omega damn sure ain’t got no motherfuckin’ say in nothing. If you guys think that [you did] the too sweet heard around the world? F— that nonsense. Are you kidding me, man. That s— is wack anyways. We’ve done moved on. I would get the company to cease and desist their b—- asses but I ain’t no snitch. … Ain’t nobody jealous. … The only people they’re advertising is themselves, not Bullet Club. You should’ve known that when they did the whole Elite thing. … They used Bullet Club as a platform.

Tonga has been very vocal following The Good Brothers, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega’s reunion on Dynamite several weeks ago, as well as the Cleaner draping himself in an original Bullet Club t-shirt at the recent IMPACT Hard To Kill pay per view. Check out his full podcast here. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)