Tama Tonga says WWE has expressed a lot of interest in his services.

The current reigning IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, where he looked back on all of the things he has accomplished during his NJPW run, and how he would be an asset to any company, especially WWE, who has been “knocking at his door.”

Says he has accomplished a lot during his short time in Japan:

I’m always the guy at the top. Look what I have accomplished in my short career in Japan. I started the best unit ever, the Bullet Club. I was ostracized. Nobody believed me. But that’s okay. All you need is yourself. All you need is to believe in yourself.

Says WWE is knocking hard on his door: