Tama Tonga Talks Fans Comparing Him To Roman Reigns: “All Positive For Me”

NJPW superstar Tama Tonga recently spoke to Sportskeeda where the Bullet Club OG spoke about his rivalry with WWE’s Roman Reigns, and how fans have compared the two in the past. Tonga states that it’s not really a big deal to him, but it will only help him with exposure.
All positive for me. To me, it’s nothing. If the fans think so, OK, great. He’s up there a level with exposure and all it does it is put me out there with him. So that’s all positive. It’s all good. Love it. I have no negativity with it. And we had a lot of spat, back and forth but he knows now I ain’t one to back down. But it’s all good, we have that understanding.
Tonga and Reigns engaged in some fun banter on Twitter some time ago. You can see that below. Check out the full interview here.
Thanks for time keeping and view counting, must be looking for new material…writers gave up on you?
If you need more laughs just continue fist cocking, it gets funnier every time. https://t.co/Nt5eR9PsOn
— Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 26, 2018
