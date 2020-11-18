Tama Tonga recently spoke with the NJPW press to promote the World Tag League tournament and discuss all things pro-wrestling. The G.O.D. member also reflects on adding EVIL to the Bullet Club and how KENTA has been competing at an MVP level. Highlights are below.

Says he likes World Tag League running with BOSJ because it adds competition:

Yeah. It’s not just a competition with the other teams, but a competition to decide which is the better series. So I like the way it worked out. And I like that there’s days in between the matches. We have the chance to prepare for each opponent now, and it’s less about just having match after match. It’s quality over quantity.

Says he was happy to be away from NJPW for some time to let the tag division grow stronger:

Let’s say we were in Japan. We would constantly be in that situation, us an established team, FinJuice an established team and two newer teams, Golden Ace and Taichi and ZSJ. The pandemic put us on the back burner and let the other teams really work out how to wrestle as tag teams, and it let Dangerous Tekkers become a really good team together. So now, there’s no excuse when we come back and face them. They’ll be at their best and that’s what I want.

On EVIL being in Bullet Club:

Y’know, I think EVIL was used to how they do things in LIJ. And maybe when EVIL came in Jay was threatened by his position. I understand that. But there’s no worry. I know we can handle the situation.

Who G.O.D. has their eyes on in World Tag League:

I’ve gotta give respect to the tag champions right now, and that’s Dangerous Tekkers. And then FinJuice, well they won last year so I expect them to be in the mix. If they don’t do it, then I know they were a fluke.

Calls G.O.D. the foundation for NJPW in 2021:

Why? Because this is the year everything changed. This is the year NJPW need someone to step forward. They need a solid foundation, guys that have put in the work and been there at the top year after year after year. They need a foundation to build from again in 2021, and we are that foundation.

Says KENTA has been competing at an MVP level: