Tama Tonga has won the 2022 NJPW Concurso body-building contest.

The former Bullet Club member received the majority of the votes from the NJPW fanbase, where he bested big names like Hiroshi Tanahashi, Master Wato, and El Desperado, who decided to back out of the contest at the last moment.

Following Tonga, DOUKI came in second, YOH in third, El Lindaman fourth, and Kosei Fujita came in fifth. The full list of participants and where they placed can be found here.

The #njpwconcurso votes are in! Best Body for NJPW in 2022 goes to…. TAMA TONGA! Congratulations to @tama_tonga!@DoukiPerros takes second place! YOH #3, El Lindaman #4, Kosei Fujita takes #5!#njpw https://t.co/eR3LiwXVYA pic.twitter.com/xUEw2ALHmL — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 27, 2022

This win should boost Tonga’s confidence as he gets ready to challenge Karl Anderson for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship at the January 4th WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view event.