Hip-hop sensation Cardi B recently dropped her newest single “Hot Sh*t,” with rising star Lil Durk and rap legend Kanye West also appearing on the track as featured artists.

The song begins with Cardi rapping, “Now this that hot sh*t Jimmy Snuka off the / top rope superfly sh*t,”an obvious reference to the iconic Jimmy “SuperFly” Snuka. When someone on Twitter mentioned her wrestling fandom Cardi writes back, “YES I LOVE WRESTLING….I kinda wonder if this new generation was going to know who I’m talking about.”

Responding to the musician was Snuka’s daughter, current WWE star Tamina. The former women’s tag champion writes, “I know who you talking about.” She wasn’t the only one. Natalya also commented on Cardi’s post writing, “We love you back!”

Unsurprisingly “Hot Sh*t” is one of the top trending songs on all music platforms. You can see the entire exchange below.

We love you back! — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 2, 2022