WWE star Tamina Snuka was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss the moment that her cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, bought her a brand new house, and how grateful she is to the Great One for always taking care of the family. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the moment Rock surprised her with a house:

“I was standing outside on the driveway and he wouldn’t let me come in, he was like, ‘Wait.’ I said ‘Okay.’ He drove me up to the house, I came up to the driveway, he walks out and that’s how this happened. He said ‘come on in’ and he covered my eyes. That’s when you see it, exactly like that.”

Says she didn’t expect the house to be furnished:

“Not in the sense in that, the way he was setting this up, I didn’t know he was going to do it like this. I’d be like, ‘Hey, here you go, here’s your house.’ Hell yeah, I’d go in, do the whole get the Chinese food, sit on the floor, sleep on the sleeping bag. I’m down with that, I would have been happy in an empty house. I’ll get my furniture and slowly move in. I was hopping from place to place to place all the time. Everything I have, it goes to my kids. You work hard for your kids and family. ‘Let me get this Louis Vuitton purse,’ No, you have bills to pay.”

On how kind The Rock is:

“That’s just his heart. Dwayne has always been that way. Ever since we’ve been young, this is all I’ve known him to be. he’s always been that long, giving person, and not a lot of people get to see that side of him. This man has done above and beyond for me, more than I can even imagine. That’s my brother. I love that man.”

