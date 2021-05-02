WWE star Tamina Snuka was a recent guest on ViBe & Wrestling to discuss a number of different subjects, including who she believes to be the Roman Reigns of the WWE women’s division, and how she paid tribute to her father at WrestleMania 37 by using his signature Superfly Splash. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Charlotte Flair the Roman Reigns of the women’s division:

“If you wanna go for the Polynesian side of it, I have to say that I am the ‘Roman Reigns’ because it’s not Nia for sure, definitely not Nia. If you wanna talk outside of the Polynesian culture, the ‘Roman Reigns’ of the women’s locker room both Raw and SmackDown, maybe Charlotte. I would say probably Charlotte at this point. She came back and she definitely got something on her head. She is coming back for something and definitely wants to prove who she is. She came out and put everybody on the spot and she addressed all the locker room, so I would have to say maybe Charlotte right now.”

On using her dad’s Superfly Splash at WrestleMania:

“It’s something that I am always saving. I got to save that splash for that time in that moment, and that’s why when I did it at WrestleMania. The first time me and Natalya won [was at Mania] and for that time, for that epic moment it had to be the splash, it couldn’t be anything else but the splash. When we wrestled against Nia and Shayna the next night it was one of those when I thought, ‘There is no way. I am winning with the splash,’ but Nia moved. Fans were so behind that splash. It’s something that has been so epic since my father first did it. It’s one of those things when I do do it I want it to mean something and I want it to be special. That’s why I picked and I chose when I do the splash and when I know that is going to be the right time for it. In my mind, I am winning because there is no way anyone is kicking out of that splash.”