Tamina is proud of the progression from the WWE women’s division.

The former champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania, where she recalled first entering the company during the Divas era and how much the division has progressed since. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls first coming into WWE:

For me, I came in at a time where it was the divas era. From the beginning, working with all these different girls, I’m grateful. However, I would look around and think that’s not me. These women were model types of women, and I’m Tamina. I’m a tomboy, and I’m a wrestler.

Says she wants so much for the current crop of the talent:

Coming in at a time like this, I had to find my place, and find what fits me during that era. Fast forward to today, I want so much for these girls. I came in at a time with Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Paige, Becky Lynch, and that was just an insane era.

How they broke barriers:

We broke so many barriers. Fast forward to the newer generation, you continuously want an even better change for the women who are coming into this business. With my niece, Ava Raine, now being a part of this company, I want something great for her and all of them.

Tamina spoke about her niece, Ava Raine (Simone Johnson), being on the WWE roster in a separate interview. You can read about that here.