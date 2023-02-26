Tamina Snuka opens up about her relationship with Simone Johnson, now known as Ava Raine in NXT.

Tamina spoke about the daughter of The Rock during her recent interview with TMZ Sports, where she praises her little cousin for getting signed to the company, and details how dedicated she has been to the business over her life. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How long she’s known Simone:

Man, that girl… I have known her since Dani was pregnant with her. That’s how long I’ve known Simone. This is how it is. This girl, she has been there at every single… bro, I don’t know if you remember this but her and [Aunt] will be at front row behind commentators and everything, this is how it works. They’re at every single show. This girl has been there through her whole life.

Says she is incredibly proud of Simone:

Now to see her come and debut… I was with my [Aunt] at the time and we were watching here in LA and when we watched her debut, I mean, we just flipped. That’s something different brother. When you have your niece, who has been there watching your career, and you’re seeing this girl grow up and be the woman that she is today, you can’t help but be so totally proud of her. My girls are my everything. Simone, I have that relationship with her and I look at her as like a daughter to me too in that way. It was awesome, she was great. She did amazing. You can not be more proud of a family member in that way. You just get proud, you just get really really proud.

Tamina also chatted about a potential reunion with Nia Jax with TMZ. The full interview is below.

