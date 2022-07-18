Tamina appeared on this week’s “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast where she talked about her WWE career and more.

During it, she spoke about her cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently buying her a house:

“I was standing outside on the driveway and he wouldn’t let me come in. He said, ‘Wait.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ It was my aunt who drove me up to the house. I came out to the driveway. He walked out and that’s how this happened. He said ‘Okay, come on in’ and he covered my eyes. That’s where you see it. Exactly like that.” “Dwayne’s always been that way, and ever since we were young, this is all I’ve ever known him to be. He’s always been that loving, giving person, and not a lot of people get to see that side of him. This man has done above and beyond for me more than I can even imagine, and for anybody to even imagine what he’s done for me. So to me, that’s my brother. You know, that’s my bro. Like, I love that man.”

