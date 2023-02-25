Tamina doesn’t know if the WWE Universe would be able to handle her reuniting with Nia Jax.

The former tag champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with TMZ, where she also commented on The Irresistible Force’s surprise appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On a potential tag team reunion with Nia Jax:

Bro, man, I don’t know if people can handle that if sis came back and me and her tagged up. I don’t think people can handle that because that’s a whole nother thing. Because, you know, we’d be going to, no, we’d be running through it all. I mean, you know that sis is freaking awesome. We got the laughs and the giggles.

On Jax’s Royal Rumble return:

It was awesome, it was great having her back and everybody had a good time. Everybody that was supposed to be in that Rumble was in that Rumble and it was awesome. Every single new girl, every single person that was there. That’s the kind of spirit and love you want in a locker room, you know what I’m saying? That’s what helps make magic.

In a separate interview Tamina spoke about The Rock returning to WWE. You can read about that here. The full TMZ interview can be seen below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)