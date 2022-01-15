WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey on Friday evening.

As we’ve noted, Sunny was arrested in Keansburg, NJ on Thursday and booked into the Monmouth County Jail at around 11am, charged with two counts of illegally possessing a weapon, and one charge of making terroristic threats. It was later revealed that Sytch was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill her “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors, according to police records. Sytch was involved in a domestic dispute with a man and while it wasn’t clear what led to the incident, police say Sytch raised a pair of scissors “in the air towards the victim” and then threatened to kill him.

In an update, Sytch appeared in court on Friday afternoon and was ordered to have weekly check-ins with the court, according to PWInsider. It was also ruled that Sytch cannot possess any weapons.

Sytch was then released from jail at 7:44pm ET on Friday.

It was also revealed that the domestic incident that led to Sytch’s arrest was recorded by the dash camera of the police car that responded to the 911 call.

A police officer reportedly witnessed the incident on Thursday, and said Sytch “appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol” at the time. The victim suffered no injuries.

New Jersey does not have levels of misdemeanors and felonies on state charges, they have degrees instead. Sytch’s weapons charges are classified as third degree, while the terroristic threats charge is fourth degree. If convicted, the weapons charges each carry a possible sentence of 3-5 years in prison, while the terroristic threats charge carries a possible sentence of 1 year in prison.

Sytch has been locked up over various legal troubles in multiple states since 2012, and once vowed to stay clean following a stint in rehab. She was released from prison in June 2021 after a lengthy incarceration, and revealed later that summer that she was done with probation in Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Sytch has not returned to social media as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

