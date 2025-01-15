The Volusia County Clerk of Circuit Court updated the court record for WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch on January 13, revealing that Sytch had sent a letter to Judge Karen A. Foxman. Judge Foxman presided over Sytch’s November 2023 sentencing, where she was convicted on multiple charges, including one count of DUI causing death (a third-degree felony), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (also a third-degree felony), four counts of DUI causing injury, and three counts of DUI causing property damage.

In her letter, Sytch requested a modification to her 17-year prison sentence. She is seeking to have her sentences for the various charges served concurrently rather than consecutively. If granted, this change would allow her to be released from prison significantly earlier than her current projected release date of September 23, 2039. In addition to her prison term, Sytch is also sentenced to eight years of probation.

Featured below is the letter: