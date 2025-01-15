The Volusia County Clerk of Circuit Court updated the court record for WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch on January 13, revealing that Sytch had sent a letter to Judge Karen A. Foxman. Judge Foxman presided over Sytch’s November 2023 sentencing, where she was convicted on multiple charges, including one count of DUI causing death (a third-degree felony), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (also a third-degree felony), four counts of DUI causing injury, and three counts of DUI causing property damage.
In her letter, Sytch requested a modification to her 17-year prison sentence. She is seeking to have her sentences for the various charges served concurrently rather than consecutively. If granted, this change would allow her to be released from prison significantly earlier than her current projected release date of September 23, 2039. In addition to her prison term, Sytch is also sentenced to eight years of probation.
Featured below is the letter:
Honorable Judge Foxman,
During my incarceration at Lowell Correctional Institusetion, I have been attempting to make the most of my time, by reflecting upon my crime, while also striving to be a positive influence on other inmates.
To that end, I have recently graduated from the Culinary Arts program, with a certificate in Culinary Arts, which also includes ServSafe certification. Most recently, I have become a Teacher’s Aid in one of the GED classrooms. Helping others to realize their academic potential, and earn their GED is something I have found to be very fulfilling. Additionally, I have been chosen by Dr. Kuehl, the Director of Education at the prison, to speak with the Youthful Offender inmates as a “voice of reason.” He has asked me to do a series of lectures and discussions with these young ladies about how prison has helped me gain a new life perspective, and about the importance of not re-offending once they leave prison.
Beyond my education and vocational achievements, I am also regularly attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and am being seen regularly for mental health counseling sessions.
I have also begun making plans for my life after release from prison. My former business attorney, Stephen P. New, has offered me a job in his office as a Paralegal, and has also offered me free housing while I am getting on my feet. I have been inspired by the idea of working with the Youthful Offenders while I am here, and I would like to continue to mentor youths once I am free. Therefore, I plan to visit high schools to talk about the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving, in hopes of helping the students to make better choices that I have.
I am extremely remorseful, as my actions led to a loss of life, and grief for my victim’s family and friends. I am dedicated to changing my life for the better, and to being a positive light in any community in which I live. I desire to serve others in any way possible, and in particular will strive to help young people avoid alcohol and destructive decision making.
I pray this Honorable Court will grant me grace and mercy in their consideration of this request to modify my sentence by running the incarcerative portions of my sentence on Count 1 and 2 concurrent, or issue whatever relief this Court deems appropriate.
WHEREFORE, Defendant prays this Honorable Court will grant this Motion for Modification of Sentence and grant whatever relief this Court deems appropriate.
Tamara Sytch