Tammy Sytch discusses some healthy problems she’s facing in prison.

Sytch, known to wrestling fans as Sunny, shared with TMZ that she is dealing with severe blood clots in her leg. She expressed concern that she might die similarly to her “ex-husband” Chris Candido, who passed away in April 2005 from what was first believed to be a blood clot.

However, an autopsy later revealed that Candido died from acute pneumonia. Sytch and Candido were never actually married.

Sytch mentioned that walking has become extremely difficult for her and that obtaining blood thinners has been challenging.

Currently, Sytch is serving a 17-year sentence for killing a man while driving under the influence. Her sentencing took place in Daytona Beach, Florida, on November 27. Circuit Judge Karen A. Foxman sentenced her to 10.6 years for driving with a suspended license causing death and an additional seven years for DUI manslaughter. After her prison term, Sytch will be on probation for eight years.