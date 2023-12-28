A huge update on Tammy Sytch.

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently slated to be released from The Florida Department of Corrections on January 7th, 2040. This comes after Sytch and her legal team filed to appeal the length of the prison sentence for her DUI Manslaughter charges.

In case you missed it, the counsel for the women’s wrestling legend, formerly known as Sunny, filed on December 20, 2023 to appeal the length of the prison sentence given to her. That sentence was for 17.6 years after being found guilty in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lasseter while driving under the influence.

