Tammy Sytch is set to be sentenced on 11/27 for multiple charges related to a fatal traffic incident in Ormond Beach, Florida, in March 2022. The charges include DUI causing death (DUI Manslaughter), causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, four counts of DUI causing injury, and three counts of DUI causing property damage, all stemming from the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. The sentencing is scheduled for 9 AM on that day.

Sytch entered a plea of nolo contendere in August, acknowledging conviction without admitting fault or guilt. The most severe charge, DUI Manslaughter, is a third-degree felony in Florida, carrying a potential 15-year prison sentence with a four-year minimum and up to $10,000 in fines. Additionally, Sytch faces sentencing for causing death while driving with a suspended or revoked license, which could result in a maximum sentence of 10.5 years. In total, she could face over 25 years in prison. During the August hearing, Sytch revealed that she had been diagnosed with PTSD.

Prosecutors are seeking over 26 years of imprisonment. At the time of the incident, Sytch’s blood alcohol content was .280, 3.5 times the legal limit in Florida. THC, indicating marijuana use, was also detected in her blood. An unsealed bottle of vodka was found in her car.

Sytch is obligated to serve a minimum of four years in prison. Her public defenders plan to present expert testimony on her behalf during the sentencing.

The Ormond Beach Police Department’s report on the 3/25/22 incident states that Sytch, without a valid driver’s license, was driving southbound on U.S. 1 just north of Granada Boulevard and failed to stop at 8:28 PM EST. Witnesses reported her car traveling at a high speed before colliding with Lasseter’s stopped vehicle, which then crashed into a third vehicle. Lasseter passed away after being rushed to the hospital. The occupants of the third vehicle complained of injuries to their neck, back, side, and head.

In August 2022, Sytch waived her right to a speedy trial, citing her criminal indigent status due to insufficient income to afford legal representation for her defense.