A trial date has been scheduled for the lawsuit filed by the estate of Julian Lasseter, who died in a traffic accident in March 2022. This incident led to WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch being convicted of DUI manslaughter, a third-degree felony, as well as other charges related to driving with a suspended or revoked license, causing injury and property damage while driving under the influence.

The jury trial is set to begin this October in the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Volusia County, Florida, with jury selection starting on October 2 and the trial commencing on October 7.

The lawsuit, which seeks over $30,000 in damages, states that on March 25, 2022, Sytch was intoxicated and driving southbound on N. Yonge Street near W. Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, Florida. Julian L. Lasseter was also driving southbound on the same street when Sytch’s vehicle rear-ended his, causing severe injuries that led to his death on the same day. The lawsuit claims Sytch’s negligence resulted in medical and funeral expenses for the Lasseter family and caused Lasseter’s adult daughter significant emotional pain and loss of her father’s companionship.

During her criminal sentencing, Sytch apologized to the Lasseter family and expressed a wish to trade places with him. In an interview with TMZ.com, she described the incident as a “terrible accident.”

In November 2023, Sytch was sentenced to prison for DUI manslaughter and related charges after pleading no contest and asking for forgiveness in court. At the time of her arrest, she had an open bottle of vodka in her car and cannabis in her system. Sytch did not have a valid driver’s license and had prior arrests in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for similar offenses.

Sytch is currently serving her sentence in a prison facility in Ocala, Florida, with a release date set for November 22, 2039. She was transferred from Volusia County Corrections after being sentenced to 17 years in prison and an additional 8 years of probation.