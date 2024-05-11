– Tanga Loa is now working under the name Tonga Loa in WWE. The new Bloodline member was officially recognized as the new slightly modified name on this week’s WWE SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA. WWE has filed to trademark the adjusted name for future use.

– The 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament continued on Friday night, with three first round matches. Carmelo Hayes, Tama Tonga, and Randy Orton advanced to the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament on the May 10th episode of WWE SmackDown with victories over Baron Corbin, Angelo Dawkins and AJ Styles, respectively.

– For the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring, Nia Jax, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair all won first round tourney bouts on the 5/10 SmackDown. Jax defeated Naomi, Cargill beat Piper Niven and Belair bested Candice LeRae. Featured below is a look at the updated brackets for the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament.