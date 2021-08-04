Tuesday’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 520,000 viewers on the Syfy network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

This is equal with last week’s taped NXT episode on Syfy, which also drew 520,000 viewers for the lowest viewership in show history.

Tuesday’s NXT episode on Syfy drew a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 16.7% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo.

Like last Tuesday, this week’s show aired on Syfy due to the Olympics airing on the USA Network, and was taped two weeks before. Next Tuesday’s NXT episode will air in the normal USA Network timeslot.

The numbers for the last two taped NXT episodes were expected to be lower than usual with the show airing on Syfy, and up against the Olympics. This week’s viewership was tied with last week for the lowest in show history, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 16.7% from last week, and was the lowest rating the show has done in the key demo.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 15.5% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 41% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW in the Wednesday night timeslot.

This week’s taped NXT show featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Ridge Holland vs. Ikemen Jiro, Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish, The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Cameron Grimes and Million Dollar Champion LA Knight, Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma, Dakota Kai addressing her turn on NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Trey Baxter vs. Joe Gacy in the final Breakout Tournament first round match, NXT Champion Karrion Kross addressing Samoa Joe, plus the “Love Her or Leave Her” main event with Dexter Lumis vs. Johnny Gargano with Indi Hartwell on the line. It should be noted that like last week, full spoilers for the episode were available.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

