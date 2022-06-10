Taryn Terrell recently spoke with AJ Singh of The Wrassingh Show to promote Saturday’s NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Terrell will manage Natalina Markova in a match against Taya Valkyrie at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Regarding her managerial duties these days, Terrell was asked about why she got into managing and helping the up & coming stars.

“I’m just charitable! At the end of the day, I mean I have been able to experience the most amazing things in this industry,” she said. “Truth be told, and I just enjoy watching other people grow so I’m just charitable in that way, and you’re welcome to all of those people that I get to rub off on.”

Terrell, a former one-time OVW Women’s Champion and former one-time TNA Knockouts World Champion who was named Knockout of the Year 2014, previously feuded with Impact Hall of Famer Awesome Kong back in 2015 while the two were in TNA. The 2021 all-women’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view featured a segment where Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim came to the ring for a promo but was interrupted by Terrell and two wrestlers she was managing at the time – Paola Blaze and Jennacide. They threatened Kim until Kong made the save, taking out Blaze and Jennacide, while Terrell escaped. Kong then announced her retirement from wrestling. The Wrassingh Show asked Terrell her thoughts on Kong.

“She’s incredible, she’s had a monumental impact on wrestling, on women’s wrestling, she was doing things that was way beyond or way you know… beyond her time, before her time, whatever,” she said of Kong. “You know what I mean. She’s just really, she’s so great! So obviously.. to be there for a moment like that was super incredible.”

A former WWE and Impact Wrestling star, Terrell made her NWA debut at the Back for The Attack pay-per-view in March 2021, doing commentary for the match that saw current NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille defeat current AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in a match to name the new #1 contender. She made her NWA in-ring debt in June 2021 at the When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view, teaming with Kylie Rae for a win over Rosa and Melina. Since then she has worked just a handful of matches, while also acting as a manager and commentator at times. Terrell has not wrestled since losing a title shot to Kamille back at the NWA Power Trip tapings in February.

