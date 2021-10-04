IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Jamie Senegal and former Knockouts tag champion Tasha Steelz have been entered into the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, where the winner receives a future opportunity at the division championship, which is currently held by Deonna Purrazzo.

Senegal and Steelz join Mercedes Martinez, Renee Michelle, Chelsea Green, and Lady Frost in the tournament. The all-women’s show airs on October 9th on the IMPACT Plus app, as well as the IMPACT Youtube channel.