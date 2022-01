Last night’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay per view featured the first ever women’s Ultimate X matchup, which was won by former two-time Knockouts tag champion Tasha Steelz.

According to PW Insider, Steelz and current Digital Media champion Jordynne Grace had been pushing management to hold the matchup, with neither being aware that it was going to be announced for Hard To Kill. The publication adds that there were no major injuries coming out of the bout.

Stay tuned.