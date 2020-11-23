IMPACT Knockout stars Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz appeared on the latest episode of Talk’N’Shop with the Good Brothers and NJPW’s Rocky Romero to talk all things pro-wrestling. During the interview Hogan and Steelz both revealed how much longer their contracts are for IMPACT.

Hogan says that her contract will conclude in July, while Steelz states that she still has another two years.

They later both gave their opinions on the current Knockouts division.

HOGAN: It definitely is slept on. If you look at our division, we are a bunch of crazy different characters that come from a lot of different places and all bring something to the table. As a unit, we are unbreakable and that is slept on. I believe our division is the best division. We have the best competition and women. We’re trying to build each other up and make our division great as a whole. STEELZ: People under-estimate us because we have a smaller group versus WWE, but they have women in NXT that they aren’t using at all. They just sign women to sign women. You have women in AEW that are being signed left and right but they aren’t being used and the women they’ve had from the beginning aren’t being used. People under-estimate because we are a smaller group, but you see all of us every week.”

