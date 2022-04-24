The newly formed Women’s Wrestling Army (created by Maria Kanellis) has announced on Twitter that IMPACT Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz and the NWA women’s tag team champions The Hex (Allysin Kaye & Marti Belle) will be competing at the promotion’s first event on May 1st from the Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island.

Steelz and the Hex join Trish Adora as the first announced talents for the event. Stay tuned for more information, including match details.